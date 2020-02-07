First Alert: Flurries, light snow through the morning

(KFVS) - Today will start cold.
Lisa Michaels says areas could see flurries/light snow again starting off the morning.
A dusting may accumulate on elevated surfaces, but no major impacts expected.
Isolated slick roads will be possible in western Kentucky and Tennessee as snow fell over night into the early morning hours.
Today will be partly cloudy with high temps in the 30s and 40s.
Wind chill values will be in the 30s. Tonight, we will watch a clipper system pass through which could bring light snow in northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Saturday looks to be the only very sunny day that we will see for a while.
Temperatures warm up into the low 50s by Sunday, but rain returns by the afternoon. More rain will be in the forecast for next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.