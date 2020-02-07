Duckwork urges FAA to require epipens on every flight

“The stress, fear and panic that millions of food allergy families endure is unimaginable, particularly when they are up in the air without normal access to emergency equipment,” said Khanna. “I’m proud to work with Senator Duckworth to request the Federal Aviation Administration recognize the wide-spread need to equip passenger airline medical kits with epinephrine autoinjectors. This is a simple step that will undoubtedly save lives for countless travelers.”