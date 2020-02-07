Crews in Scott County respond to mobile home fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Fire Department was called out to aid other crews with a structure fire on Thursday, Feb. 7.
They were called to the scene around 10 p.m.
Officials said the mutual aid request came from NBC Fire Protection District for a structure fire on Highway E outside of Commerce.
When crews arrived a mobile home was 3/4 involved with flames.
SCFD assisted NBC Fire Protection district along with Oran Fire Protection District to put out and overhaul the home.
