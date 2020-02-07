Crews in Scott County respond to mobile home fire

Crews were called out to a mobile home fire. (Source: Scott City Fire Department)
By Jasmine Adams | February 7, 2020 at 4:15 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 4:15 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Fire Department was called out to aid other crews with a structure fire on Thursday, Feb. 7.

They were called to the scene around 10 p.m.

Officials said the mutual aid request came from NBC Fire Protection District for a structure fire on Highway E outside of Commerce.

When crews arrived a mobile home was 3/4 involved with flames.

SCFD assisted NBC Fire Protection district along with Oran Fire Protection District to put out and overhaul the home.

