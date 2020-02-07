Catcher helmet, infant carrier, leaf blower, maze toy, sump pump and essential oils recalled.

This recall involves the Rawlings CHMACH-SR (Senior) Catchers Helmet. The recalled helmets have “MACH” printed on the hangtag originally attached to the helmet. “Rawlings” is printed on the side of the helmet and the “R” Rawlings logo is printed on the front center of the helmets with a gray chin strap. The plastic helmets were sold in two-tone color combinations including black/white (UPC 083321545504), green/white (UPC 083321545511), navy/white (083321545528) and red/white (UPC 083321545566). The UPC code is printed on the hangtag that was attached to the helmet at the time of sale. Inside of the helmet is a sticker that reads “CHMACH-SR-RevA.”