Catcher helmet, infant carrier, leaf blower, maze toy, sump pump and essential oils recalled.

(KFVS) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled several home-goods, children’s toys and sporting goods products.
Rawlings recalled catcher’s helmets due to risk of head injury.
This recall involves the Rawlings CHMACH-SR (Senior) Catchers Helmet. The recalled helmets have “MACH” printed on the hangtag originally attached to the helmet. “Rawlings” is printed on the side of the helmet and the “R” Rawlings logo is printed on the front center of the helmets with a gray chin strap. The plastic helmets were sold in two-tone color combinations including black/white (UPC 083321545504), green/white (UPC 083321545511), navy/white (083321545528) and red/white (UPC 083321545566). The UPC code is printed on the hangtag that was attached to the helmet at the time of sale. Inside of the helmet is a sticker that reads “CHMACH-SR-RevA.”
The back plate of the catcher’s helmet can fail to protect the player. This poses a risk of head injury to the wearer.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled catcher’s helmets and contact Rawlings to receive a free replacement back plate for head sizes 7.5 and below or a full refund for head sizes above 7.5.
Users can contact Rawlings at 800-729-5464 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at returns@rawlings.com or online at www.rawlings.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
Infantino recalled infant carriers due to fall hazard.
This recall involves Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers. The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps. Only Infantino carriers with the following four lot codes are included in the recall. The product name and lot code are identified on label sewn into the inside of the carriers
- Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619
- Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719
- Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719
- Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719
The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.
Users can contact Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.
Country Home Products recalled DR Walk Behind Leaf Blowers due to projectile hazard.
This recall involves DR Walk Behind Leaf Blowers, including DR PREMIER 1200, DR PRO 2000 and DR PRO 2000SP.
The blades inside the leaf blower can break off and discharge from the unit, posing a projectile hazard to the user or bystanders.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled leaf blowers and contact the firm for instructions to receive a full refund.
Users can contact DR Power Equipment at 800-687-6575 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at https://www.drpower.com/pages/content/customer-support/contact or online at www.drpower.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of page for more information.
Juratoys recalled Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze due to choking hazard.
The recall includes a round wood-based bead maze toy in the shape of the Eiffel Tower with a Sophie giraffe figure and three wooden shapes: Orange triangle, red heart and green star, that sort into the wood base. The gray Eiffel Tower stands 8 inches tall on a green circular base measuring 6 3/4 inches in diameter. This recall involves the following batch numbers:
- 9321/J09504/022019
- 9474/J09504/042019
- 9549/J09504/052019
The batch number is found on the bottom of the base of the packaging above the barcode.
The wooden triangle shape piece fails to meet the mandatory federal standard for small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze toy and check the bottom of the toy for the recalled batch numbers. If the toy matches the recalled batch numbers, consumers should destroy the triangle piece and contact Juratoys to receive a free replacement triangle piece.
Buyers can contact Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customercare@juratoysus.com or online at www.juratoysus.com for more information.
Star Water Systems recalled sump pumps due to fire hazard.
This recall involves pedestal sump pumps that are used in residential de-watering. The sump pumps are sold under three brand names: Utilitech, Do It and Star Water Systems. The model and manufacture date codes are printed on the nameplate on the sump pump. Only the following model numbers, date codes and UPC codes of the pumps are included in the recall:
- Utilitech #148009 with UPC Code 054757098483
- Do It #433063 with UPC Code 009326405087
- Star Water Systems #3CEH with UPC Code 054757000721
The sump pumps can overheat, posing a risk of fire.
Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled sump pumps and contact Star Water Systems for instructions to disable their pump and to obtain a full refund.
Users can contact Star Water Systems at 800-742-5044 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.starwatersystems.com/en-na/ and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Sun Organic Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirements and risk of poisoning.
This recall includes all 2-, 4-, 8-, and 16-fluid-ounce amber glass bottles of Sun Essential Oils, Wintergreen sold prior to April 12, 2019. The label on each bottle displays the Sun Essential Oils logo, an image of an American Wintergreen plant, states “Wintergreen,” and lists the size of the container.
The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of the reach of children and contact Sun Organic for a free replacement child-resistant cap.
Users can contact Sun Organic at 800-216-7295 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday; email support@sunessentialoils.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name, address, the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap and the date you purchased the product; or online at sunessentialoils.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
