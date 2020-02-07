Bill requiring armed school officers clears legislature

February 7, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 1:31 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill requiring police officers to carry weapons when assigned to schools.

The House passed the measure on a 78-8 vote Friday. The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The bill previously passed the Senate. It’s a follow-up to last year’s sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The new bill’s efforts to bolster school counseling had widespread support. But the requirement that school-based officers - known as school resource officers - be armed caused disagreements.

