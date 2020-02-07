4 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people are being held at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office after a court order was served on Thursday, Feb. 6
Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies said at 10:42 a.m. they arrived at a home on Edgemont Bvld., in Perryville.
Tressa M. Cooper, 49 of Perryville, was charged with a felony for unlawful possession of a firearm,
Kenneth W. Ruessler, 36 of St. Mary, was charged with possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward D. Bone, 28 of Perryville, was charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunshine J. Petrie, 28 of Perryville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
They served a court ordered Execution to remove the residents and turn the property over to the owner.
When they arrived, deputies found four people, along with assorted drugs and related paraphernalia including methamphetamine and heroin.
Petrie was booked and released on a Summons to appear in court. The others are held at the Perry County Sheriff's Office.
