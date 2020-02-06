What you need to know Feb. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Feb. 6.
It is chilly this morning with temps in the 20s and 30s.
Lisa Michaels says a band of light snow and possible freezing rain looks to move through.
This could cause a light dusting of snow on elevated surfaces and isolated slick spots on roads, but no major impacts expected.
Overall, today will be cloudy and cool with high temps in the 30s.
Tonight, lingering precipitation on the back side of this system could bring isolated showers/snow in southeastern counties.
This could cause a dusting on elevated surfaces by early Friday morning.
We will have a few dry days in the forecast before several systems will bring many wet days of rain to the Heartland.
We will have to watch for flooding concerns heading into next week.
- The Cape Girardeau County sheriff says she wants to stay in office.
- Illness has some Heartland students feeling under-the-weather this time of year.
- The United Way is looking for some brave people to “go over the edge.”
- 2020 could be one for the record books when it comes to voter turnout.
Deputies in North Carolina are baffled after one resident found a cardboard box containing two black bear cubs.
Quintuplets were surprised with college scholarships.
