Virginia looks to extend streak vs No. 5 Louisville

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 63 percent of Louisville's scoring this season including 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Virginia, Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 56 percent of the team's points this season, including 64 percent of all Cavaliers points over their last five.