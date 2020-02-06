Senators, congressman want Fort Knox to be new Army HQ

(KFVS) - Several senators and a congressman sent a letter advocating for Fort Knox to be the home a new corps headquarters.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul and Congressman Brett Guthrie sent the letter to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville.
According to the legislators, the new headquarters would bring more than 600 additional soldiers to Kentucky.
They stated in the letter that Fort Knox has the capacity to accommodate the necessary headquarters complex and support facilities without the need for new military construction.
They said Fort Knox would offer numerous benefits for service members and families, from existing capacity in its military housing and on-post school system, to community support, ample spousal employment opportunities and high quality off-base options for housing, education and medical services in neighboring communities and nearby Louisville.
You can read the full letter below.
The Army plans to choose a location soon and activate the new headquarters in October 2020.
