Ripley County, Mo. officials search for missing man

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Brandon Harris for more than a week.
According to Chief Deputy Charlie Mays, Harris’ vehicle was found at a local business on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Mays said Harris’ family and friends told deputies he left more than a week ago and no one has heard from him since.
Deputies have been investigating several leads in reference to his disappearance.
They said Harris is a 38-year-old white male with dark hair. He is likely unshaven.
We will update this story as we learn more.
