Paducah police are seeking assistance in regards to 3 stolen trailers

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are asking for the public’s help in locating three stolen trailers and whoever took them.
Chase Youngblood of Youngblood RV told Paducah police Wednesday that he arrived at work that morning and discovered three camper trailers missing from the business.
Security video shows individuals in three different pickup trucks took the trailers.
The missing trailers are a 2019 Sportsmen, a 2020 Grand Design and a 2020 Dutchmen.
Total value of the trailers is more than $112,000.
Anyone with information about the trailers or the theft is asked to call Det. Kevin Wilson at 270/444-8553 or the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
