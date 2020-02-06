More snow showers possible this evening

More light snow possible through the evening and overnight hours. A quick dusting possible, especially in our southeastern half of the Heartland. Lows tonight will be in the 20s across most of the Heartland. Most of the day on Friday will be dry with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is a chance for more very light snow in mainly our northern counties Friday night into early Saturday morning. After that moves out early Saturday, we should see some nice sunshine on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. More rain takes over on Sunday and several rain chances are possible for next week’s workweek