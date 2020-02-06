106 Mo. law enforcement agencies awarded more than $700K in grants

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded 106 law enforcement agencies more than $700,000 in grants.
The state agencies will use the grants to purchase essential equipment used by officers like ballistic vests, first aid and trauma kits, police radios, light bars and sirens.
In total, $708,000 in federal Local Law Enforcement Block Grant (LLEBG/JAG) funds from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has been awarded to agencies, including municipal police departments, county sheriffs, public university police departments and state law enforcement agencies.
Click here for a list of each agency that received a grant.
State officials said the funding will help pay for the following:
- 143 ballistic vests
- 67 police radios
- Five vehicles
- 174 light bars/lights
- 40 siren boxes/speakers
- 38 car cages/partitions
- 272 reflective vests/protective clothing (cut-resistant gloves, raincoats, parkas)
- 307 first aid/trauma kits
- 13 body cameras
- One in-car camera
- Six mobile data terminals
- 193 flashlights
- 70 protective shields, helmets, and batons
- 113 handcuffs, leg restraints
- 155 miscellaneous items, including metal detectors, thermal imaging equipment, equipment storage boxes, etc.
“Each time they put on their badge, Missouri law enforcement officers take on tremendous risks without second guessing the potential impacts on themselves,” Governor Parson said. “They do a job most people don’t want to do, and they must have the proper equipment to protect themselves and our fellow citizens. These grants will assist in the purchase of ballistic vests, police radios, light bars, sirens, and other equipment to help our law enforcement officers do their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.”
State officials said the grants will help protect officers and increase safety across Missouri.
“These grants will increase the ability of our Missouri police officers and sheriffs’ deputies to do their jobs more safely,” Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “The money will fund over 140 ballistic vests, over 300 first aid and trauma kits, over 60 police radios, and other important equipment. In an era of tight budgets, these funds can make a difference.”
Grant awards are limited to a maximum of $9,999.99. Grant recipients must purchase their approved equipment by June 30, 2020.
