Metropolis High School seniors eligible for IMUA Scholarship Program

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - High school seniors in Metropolis are encouraged to participate in the annual scholarship competition by the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association.
The City of Metropolis is partnering with the IMUA to offer the scholarship.
The top four applicants in this year’s essay competition will receive a finalist certificate and a $1,000 scholarship award check from IMUA. A winner from the City of Metropolis will also receive a $1,000 scholarship from the city.
Applicants must be high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are residential customers of the City of Metropolis Municipal Utility.
According to Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel, the program has a dual purpose: to promote and recognize scholastic achievement; and to create greater awareness among young adults of the many issues facing consumers and public power municipalities today.
“Today’s energy providers, including municipally-owned and operated utilities, face a myriad of economic, environmental and other challenges which warrant creative and innovative solutions,” McDaniel said. “Creating a greater awareness of these issues among tomorrow’s leaders can be the first step in helping to determine effective, long-term solutions, both now and into the future.”
Since it began, the program has awarded more than $47,000 to 88 students from 29 different IMUA member communities statewide.
The deadline to apply is Friday, March 6. You can click here for more information and details on how to enter.
