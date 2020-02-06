Man accused of being under the influence found with truck in a ditch

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of being under influence was found with his truck in a ditch.
Robert Huffstutter, 41, of Union City, Tenn., was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first degree; wanton endangerment, first degree; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia and discharge of a firearm across a public road.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:30 p.m. on January 5, officers were asked to respond to a single vehicle crash in the 2000 block of KY 408.
When Sheriff William Gilbert arrived on scene, he said he found a Ford F150 in a ditch. The driver, Huffstutter, left the road at a curve and became stuck in the ditch.
While talking to Huffstutter, the sheriff said it became apparent he was possibly under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody.
While processing the scene, deputies found about 1 gram of cocaine and several empty alcoholic beverage containers. In addition, they say Huffstutter had fired 10 rounds from a .45 handgun from inside of his vehicle through the driver’s side window.
Deputies say those rounds would have crossed over KY 408 from the direction that Huffstutter was found.
