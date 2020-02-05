A light wintry mix possible tomorrow morning.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. The heavier rain we saw today has moved out of the area and for the rest of the night we will only see isolated showers with patches of drizzle. As temperatures drop to near freezing, we may see a little freezing drizzle in our northwestern counties.
An area of light precipitation will likely move across the area to start our Thursday. With temperatures close to freezing we will likely see a mixture of rain sleet and snow but at this time we are not expecting any widespread travel issues. The light precipitation should move out of the area during the late morning or early afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 30s.
We are watching a piece of energy that will move across the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance this could cause an area of light snow to develop late in the day towards sunset. We will continue to update you on this developing forecast.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.