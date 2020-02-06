Light snow possible for parts of the Heartland tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A fast moving disturbance will cause snow showers to develop this evening across our southeastern counties. A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of western Kentucky and this may be extended later into parts of Tennessee. Temperatures tonight will be cold with lows in the lower 20s north to upper 20s south.
Friday will start off with a few flurries and then become partly cloudy. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Late Friday a front will approach the Heartland. We will likely see a narrow band of precipitation form along this front tomorrow evening. This could bring some travel impacts briefly tomorrow night. We will keep you up to date.
