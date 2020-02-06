Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is dropping its fight against the compensation claim from a man who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide. A judge in 2017 vacated Lamonte McIntyre's convictions, which had been secured even though no physical evidence or motive tied him to the crimes. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday that his office decided to drop its flight after reviewing 900 pages of documents from McIntyre's attorney that had not been provided to it previously. He also says an ongoing Kansas Bureau of Investigation review of the 1994 crimes for which McIntyre was charged turned up new information.