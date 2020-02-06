Kentucky Attorney General attends breakfast event in Paducah

Daniel Cameron is the Republican Attorney General. (Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Jasmine Adams | February 6, 2020 at 8:49 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 8:49 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Power in Partnership Breakfast took place in Paducah, Kentucky on Thursday, Feb. 6.

According to officials with the city’s Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was the featured speaker.

Chamber members said the breakfast is a time for networking, a great meal and gathering information.

The event took place at the Julian Carroll Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

It is sponsored by Paducah-McCracken Co. NAACP and McCracken County Community Career Endowment.

