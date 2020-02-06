Jefferson Co., Mo. authorities searching for suspect in stabbing case

JEFFERSON CO., Mo. (KFVS) -The Jefferson County Mo. Sheriff’s Office, is searching for a woman is a suspect in a stabbing case of a taxi cab driver.
According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing happened on Feb. 4. in Imperial Mo.
The photos where taken inside a grocery store near Mercy South hospital, before the alleged suspect got into a taxi cab.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.
