Jefferson Co., Mo. authorities searching for suspect in stabbing case
The photos show the suspect before she entered the taxi cab.
By Olivia Grelle | February 5, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 9:16 PM

JEFFERSON CO., Mo. (KFVS) -The Jefferson County Mo. Sheriff’s Office, is searching for a woman is a suspect in a stabbing case of a taxi cab driver.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing happened on Feb. 4. in Imperial Mo.

The photos where taken inside a grocery store near Mercy South hospital, before the alleged suspect got into a taxi cab.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.

