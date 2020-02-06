Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from No. 21 Creighton for a 73-56 win. Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds. Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton with 15 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson each had 13 points.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five Purdue players in double figures in a 104-68 rout against No. 17 Iowa. Boudreaux hit 7 of 9 shots and had a team-high eight rebounds on Wednesday night. Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers. Proctor made all six of his shots. Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. added 13 points and a team-high seven assists. The Boilermakers shot a season-high 63 percent and reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season. Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes with 26 points.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 West Virginia breezed to a 76-61 victory over Iowa State. Chase Harler added 14 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece and Jermaine Haley had 11 points for the Mountaineers. West Virginia never trailed. Five minutes into the game the Mountaineers built a lead that didn't fall below double digits again. Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points. Iowa State fell to 0-7 on the road.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points as North Dakota State topped Omaha 86-78. Tyson Ward added 22 points for the Bison. Ward also had nine rebounds. Jared Samuelson had 16 points for North Dakota State, which earned its fourth straight victory. Rocky Kreuser added 10 points and eight rebounds. KJ Robinson had 20 points for the Mavericks. Marlon Ruffin added 17 points. Matt Pile had 15 points. JT Gibson, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Mavericks, made just 3 of 15.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tulio Da Silva had a season-high 22 points as Missouri State rolled past Illinois State 80-60. Da Silva shot 10 for 13 from the field. He added eight rebounds. Keandre Cook had 18 points for Missouri State. Gaige Prim added 12 points. Josh Hall had six assists. Missouri State totaled 42 points in the first half, a season best for the team. Antonio Reeves had 17 points for the Redbirds. Jaycee Hillsman added 16 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points. Keith Fisher III, the Redbirds' second leading scorer coming into the contest at nine points per game, shot just 1 of 5.
UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 champion Oklahoma added a pair of four-star defenders and Baylor signed a two-sport player. Big 12 teams were like most Power Five schools in filling most of their classes during the early signing period about seven weeks ago. But there were still a few spots to fill Wednesday on what used to be the football's biggest recruiting day. The Sooners added the standout prep defenders to 21 players signed in December after their fifth Big 12 title in a row. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda added five signees, including quarterback and top shortstop prospect Blake Shapen.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. If head coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they'll be back for an encore next year. Fans lined the 2-mile parade route on Wednesday to thank their football heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970. Hours before the parade, police stopped a car driven by an apparently impaired driver who drove through a barricade and along the parade route. The driver and another person were arrested.
UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State is back on top in Big Ten recruiting. Ryan Day wrapped up his first full signing class with a letter of intent from the two-time Michigan high school player of the year Cameron Martinez of Muskegon. Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska followed the Buckeyes in the Big Ten composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. Ohio State's class is ranked fifth nationally. Last year was the first since 2010 that Ohio State's class was not judged best in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes were transitioning from Urban Meyer to Day and slipped to third behind Michigan and Penn State.