Heartland Hoops featured games 2/7

Heartland Hoops featured games 2/7
The Heartland Hoops featured games for Friday, February 7. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | February 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 5:22 PM

(KFVS) - The Heartland Hoops featured games for Friday, February 7.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Missouri

  • Kennett at Cape Central
  • Kelly at Delta - Scott-Mississippi County Conference Tournament Championship (Game of the Week)
  • Scott City vs. Chaffee - Scott-Mississippi County Conference Tournament Consolation final
  • Oran vs. Oak Ridge - Scott-Mississippi County Conference Tournament 3rd place game
  • Bloomfield at Puxico
  • Farmington at Jackson

Illinois

  • Anna-Jonesboro at Carterville

Send us photos from the game below!

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.