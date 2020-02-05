Community leaders in Mt. Vernon want to demolish homes built in floodplain

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Chronic flooding has leaders in Mt. Vernon working to make some big changes.
They want to demolish homes built in a floodplain, but some residents want to keep their neighborhood intact.
“It was quick, it happened just immediately it seemed like,” John Twiggs said.
Twiggs lives in a Mt. Vernon neighborhood. He’s talking about the impact of a major flooding event back in September 2018.
“My home was fine. My sump pump kicked in, I mean, it ran for a day or so, but it was not bad,” he said.
Adrian Young has lived here for 25 years. He too experienced damage in that 2018 flood.
“How high was it? It was to the top of the floor,” he said. “Luckily, we had an upstairs.”
Now, city leaders want to start fixing the problem. They got a state grant to buy out the homes. It’s enough money to tear down 17 condemned homes.
While Young’s backyard is in that floodplain, his house is not.
“I feel pretty bad,” Young said. “I thought they would offer something to help us out, 'cuz it ain’t no flood insurance you can get.”
One homeowner on the street told us she did not want to take the buyout, but she had no choice. So, she’s taking the money and moving to Florida. It’s a problem the mayor said he tried to avoid.
“It creates a lot of problems,” Mayor Lewis said. “It devastates families that are in the floodplains that have built there, or their homes are located there. And there is no fix for it. Mother Nature is going to reclaim that property every single time it can.”
The two neighbors will continue to say in the neighborhood, still with some hope.
“I just bought this house,” Twiggs said. “Just put a new metal roof on it. So, I’m happy I’m out of it.”
“At the end, hopefully, they do construction down here if they could...” Young said.
