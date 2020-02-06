Chilly Morning with a Chance of a Wintry Mix

Chilly this morning with temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A band of light snow and possible freezing rain looks to move through. This could cause a light dusting of snow on elevated surfaces and isolated slick spots on roads, but no major impacts expected. Overall, today will be cloudy and cool with high temps in the low to mid 30s. Tonight, lingering precipitation on the back side of this system could have isolated showers/snow in southeastern counties. This could cause a dusting on elevated surfaces by early Friday morning.