Cape Girardeau Public Library awarded $10K grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library was awarded a Summer Library Program Grant of $10,000.
The library will use the grant to provide a summer reading program for people of all ages. It will partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs and daycares to reach at-risk and under-served populations.
“Libraries play a vital role in providing learning opportunities to people of all ages,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “These grants help Missouri’s libraries provide educational programs during a time when many patrons, particularly younger ones, have a less structured environment.”
He said Summer Library Program Grants help libraries expand opportunities for children, teens and adults to improve their reading skills. They also help libraries in enriching summer learning experiences and enhancing opportunities to reach unserved summer populations.
The Missouri State Library approved a total of 80 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $521,266 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri.
The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
