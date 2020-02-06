Cape Central H.S. to have extra security after report of threatening statement made to student

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public School District said there will be extra security at the high school on Friday, February 7 as a precaution.
According to the school district, some threatening statements were made toward a specific high school student.
They immediately reported the allegations to police.
“We have no reason to believe that any of our campuses or other students are in danger, but we wanted to make sure we shared this information with all of our families districtwide,” they said in an email alert sent by the school district.
