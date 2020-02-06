BBB warns of work-from-home positions after company’s name taken in scheme

MISSOURI (KFVS) - In Missouri, a business owner said their company’s name was taken in an effort to lure potential employees into a reshipping scheme.
According to Better Business Bureau (BBB) officials, consumers should be cautious about work-from-home positions for Westerman’s Express.
BBB officials said the owner of the real Westerman’s Express LLC, Joe Westerman, has no connection to the scheme or the website used in the ruse, westermansexpress.com.
Officials said the people who run such schemes often take the names of legitimate businesses in order to give their operation credibility.
