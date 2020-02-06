Audit cites questionable use of state resources in office of former Mo. Attorney General; Hawley files complaint

(6) Both the complaint and any information obtained as a result of the investigation shall be considered a closed record of the board and shall not be available for inspection by the public. The board shall provide the subject of the complaint, or the subject of the complaint’s authorized representative, upon a receipt of a signed authorization, with a copy of the complaint and any attachments to the complaint unless otherwise privileged. During the investigative stage, the board or its executive staff shall keep the complaint and the fact of its existence confidential to the extent practicable.