6 arrested for using sling shot, gun to cause extensive damage in Stoddard Co., Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation to multiple reports of vandalism throughout Stoddard County, Missouri has led to the arrest of three adult males and three male juveniles.
Extensive damage to farm equipment, businesses, vehicles and homes were reported in rural Bloomfield, rural Dexter and in the city limits of Dexter from Monday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 1.
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, one adult male and three male juveniles used a sling shot with steel balls to break windows in downtown Dexter and to strike vehicles and homes. Investigators said the sling shot and the steel balls were stolen from the Dexter Walmart.
The sheriff’s office said the damage to property caused by the sling shot was extensive.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that three adult males, in a moving vehicle, used a 9mm handgun to shoot at property in rural Bloomfield and rural Dexter.
The first item shot at was the tailgate of a pick-up truck.
The homeowner was outside at the time of the shooting. The homeowner chased after the three suspects, but they managed to evade the homeowner.
After this, the same three males are accused of shooting into an occupied home in rural Bloomfield.
Back in rural Dexter, two of the males allegedly shot the windows, tires and control module out of a John Deere tractor.
Luke Moore, 17 of Dexter, Victor Turner, 17 of Sikeston, Ryan Turner, 17 of Dexter, and the three juveniles were arrested in connection with the vandalism.
Moore is charged with two counts of discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure, three counts of property damage first degree and unlawful use of weapon.
Victor Turner is charged with two counts of discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure and two counts property damage first degree.
Ryan Turner is charged with two counts of discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, another motor vehicle or building/habitable structure, three counts of property damage first degree and unlawful use of weapon.
All three adult males are being held in Stoddard County Jail on no bond. The three male juveniles are being housed in Stoddard County Juvenile Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation ongoing, with additional charges pending.
