Woman arrested after barricading herself inside Sikeston, Mo. home

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police said a woman was arrested after she barricaded herself inside a home in Sikeston, Missouri.
According to Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, officers used tear gas to get the woman out.
She was taken into custody.
McMillen said the incident began at 9:35 a.m. and they believed she was armed.
Tactical officers and negotiators were on the scene until around 12:30 p.m.
This was on Cambridge Drive. McMillen said it began with an incident outside.
