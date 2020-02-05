University of Missouri Tigers announced 2020 recruiting class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri Tigers have announced the 2020 recruiting class.
The Tigers released the names of 17 individuals as part of National Signing Day.
The names of the those who signed letters of indent are below.
- Jaylon Carlies · DB · 6-2 · 193 · West Orange · (Winter Garden, Fl.)
- Harrison Mevis · K · 6-0 · 200 · Warsaw Community · (Warsaw, In.)
- Drake Heismeyer · OL · 6-3 · 283 · Francis Howell · (St. Charles, Mo.)
- Will Norris · LB · 6-1 · 220 · Rock Bridge · (Columbia, Mo.)
- Tyler Jones · DB · 5-11 · 185 · West Orange · (Winter Garden, Fl.)
- Javian Hester · WR · 6-3 · 190 · Booker T. Washington · (Tulsa, Ok.)
- Brady Cook · QB · 6-3 · 210 · Chaminade · (St. Louis, Mo.)
- Elijah Young · RB · 5-9 · 186 · South Doyle · (Knoxville, Tn.)
- Jay Maclin · WR · 5-11 · 178 · Kirkwood · (Kirkwood, Mo.)
- Mitchell Walters · OL · 6-7 · 290 · Mehlville · (St. Louis, Mo.)
- Ben Key · DL · 6-3 · 274 · East Los Angeles College · (Carnbourne West, Australia)
- Damon Hazelton Jr. · WR · 6-3 · 213 · Franklin · (Towson, Md.)
- Johnny Walker Jr. · DL · 6-3 · 204 · Chamberlain · (Tampa, Fl.)
- Dylan Spencer · OL · 6-4 · 300 · Madison Central · (Madison, Ms.)
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr. · DB · 6-0 · 170 · Duncanville · (Duncanville, Tx.)
- Montra Edwards · DL · 6-3 · 293 · Holmes County Central · (Lexington, Ms.)
- Kris Abrams-Draine · WR · 5-11 · 179 · Spanish Fort · (Mobile. Al.)
For more information on those who signed letters of intent can be found on the University’s website.
