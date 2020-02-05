Students give something special to custodian who works hard

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of boys at a Heartland school made a clean sweep in surprising their custodian. The students said he’s a great guy who works hard and they wanted to do something special for him.
It all started in the lunchroom.
“He comes to our table a lot, like just talks to us and jokes around with us,” Logan Hite, eighth grade student.
Hite is talking about Poplar Bluff Junior High School custodian Nathan Steward Jr.
Hite and three other students say Steward is always smiling and ready to spark up a conversation.
“And we just see him always being friendly and nice to other people and doing stuff for other people. So, we just thought he could deserve something too,” Romeoh Wontor, eighth grade student.
At first it was just an idea and the last weekend the boys made it happen.
“Our whole plan was everyone is going to pitch in $20 bucks, but over the weekend Romeo and his mom were just out and we were like 'you might as well just get him the shoes now and stuff like that. Don’t wait till like the end of the year, give it to him now,” said Hite.
“They were just walking down the hallway and I seen them and I came around the corner and they said here’s your shoes and that was a big surprise,” said Steward.
Steward said he never expected anything like this, but he can’t stop smiling over the kind gesture.
“I just like them. I like the color. I didn’t even have to tell him the color. They just knew,” he said.
Poplar Bluff Junior High Principal Candace Warren said this act of kindness just shows the type of students she has.
“When Romeoh came to me and told me that they were going to do this one of the things he told me is, Nathan goes out of his way to do so much for so many people and often times is not recognized and doesn’t get a thank you and we just want him to know how much we appreciate how much he does for us at school,” said Warren.
Steward said now he’s ready to shoot some hoops in his new basketball shoes.
“I make them sometime, not all the time,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.