Southern Illinois University Salukis released 2020 recruiting class

CARBONDALE, ILL. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Salukis signing class grows to 23 players.
The Southern Illinois University Salukis announced those signings as part of National Singing Day.
- Gianini Belizaire · DT · 6-1 · 293 · Snider (In) · (Gonaives, Haiti)
- Jajuan Blankenship · DT · 6-0 · 287 · T.L. Hanna · (Anderson, S.c.)
- Roderick Campbell · CB · 5-11 · 190 · Chaminade College Prep · (St. Louis, Mo)
- Cade Carter · WR · 5-9 · 190 · Fairfield Community · (Fairfield, Ill.)
- D’Ante’ Cox · WR · 5-11 · 180 · Rochester · (Rochester, Ill)
- Jaylen DeVries · QB · 5-2 · 200 · Clear Lake · (Clear Lake, Ia)
- Zach Gibson · TE · 6-5 · 205 · Romeoville · (Romeoville, Ill.)
- Derek Harden Jr. ·G · 6-2 · 315· Archer · (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
- Izaiah Hartrup · WR· 5-10 · 165 · Fort Zumwalt North · (O’Fallon, Mo.)
- Adam Hundermer · DL· 6-2· 255· Lakota East · (Liberty Township, Oh.)
- Jathen Jones · WR· 6-4 · 190· Carnahan · (St. Louis, Mo.)
- Robert Jones III · RB · 6-4 · 205· Cedar Grove (Ga.) · (Boynton Beach, Fl.)
- Chris Koerwitz · OL · 6-4 · 295 · Rochester · (Rochester, Ill.)
- Sean Larkin · WR · 6-0 · 185 · Neuqua Valley · (Naperville, Ill.)
- Devin Love · DT · 6-1 · 300 · Woodbury · (Woodbury, N.J.)
- Aaron Maddox · S · 6-1 · 190 · North Augusta · (North Augusta, S.C.)
- Dre Newman · CB · 5-11 · 170 · Headland · (Abbeville, Al.)
- Jacob Poetzl · DE · 6-4 · 250 · Marinette · (Porterfield, Wi.)
- Peyton Reeves · DT · 6-1 · 280 · St. Thomas Aquinas · (Basehor, Ks.)
- John Volmert · TE · 6-4 · 230 · St. John Vianney · (Washington, Mo.)
- Jay Welch · CB · 5-9 · 170 · Nazareth Academy · (Chicago, Ill.)
- Jeffery Wells · S · 5-10 · 190 · Decatur MacArthur · (Indianapolis, In.)
- Collin Williams · CB · 5-11 · 175 · Mill Creek · (Hoschton, Ga.)
