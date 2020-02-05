SIU System to consider tuition freeze

(KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Board of Trustees will discuss a recommendation to freeze student tuition and fees at its February 13 meeting.
According to Board Chairman Phil Gilbert, he and Vice Chairman Ed Hightower have been in discussion with SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook, SIU Carbondale Chancellor John M. Dunn and incoming SIU System President Dan Mahony regarding the importance of holding down costs of tuition and fees for students who are considering going to Southern Illinois University in 2020.
“Governor Pritzker’s priority for funding higher education is making this decision easier,” said Chairman Gilbert. “The SIU System is committed to affordable tuition and fees for Illinois students. This recommendation to the full SIU Board of Trustees will include a tuition freeze for all undergraduate and graduate programs, including those in the system’s four professional schools of dental, law, medicine and pharmacy.”
SIU System President Dan Mahony, whose appointment as system president starts March 1, said both institutions are focused on recruitment and affordability.
“I am pleased to see so many positive steps occurring on both the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses toward enrollment and making college affordable for our students and their families,” he said.
At the Board’s December meeting, both campuses reported a potential for more students in the fall.
SIU Carbondale is reporting applications for first-time freshmen are up more than 27 percent over 2019 and the number of admitted students is up 21 percent.
SIU Edwardsville freshmen applications are up 21 percent and admittance is up 20 percent.
