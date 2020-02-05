Sick students cause some schools to close

(KFVS) - Whether it is the flu, strep throat or a cold, illness has some Heartland students feeling under-the-weather this time of year.
With more students staying home in order to feel better or under doctor’s orders, some schools have decided to call off classes.
Ripley County R-III announced classes would be canceled from Wednesday, Feb. 5 through the 7.
Ripley County Superintendent Cody Young said the decision to close the school was to help sick students get better and to keep others from getting ill. Some students are sick with the flu and strep throat.
Young said there was a 67 percent attendance rate on Tuesday with more students reporting they did not feel well.
During the closure, staff will be disinfecting classrooms and other rooms at the schools.
Pope County Community School District 1 in southern Illinois reported it was canceling classes on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7 because of high absentee rates due to illness.
In a Facebook post on the Pope County High School’s page, the school said all scheduled basketball games would be played.
Others in the post suggested that while school is closed, parents should wash or disinfect their student’s backpacks and coats to cut down on spreading germs.
