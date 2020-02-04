Patches of drizzle overnight with more rain moving in tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday evening Heartland. We are getting a little break from the rain over night, but a few patches of light rain or drizzle will be possible. We will remain above freezing in most areas overnight so precipitation should remain liquid. More rain will spread across the area during the late morning hours and mix with sleet or freezing rain across our far northwestern counties as temperatures drop a few degrees Wednesday afternoon. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Reynolds and Madison Counties due to this threat. Temperatures will remain nearly steady most of the day in the middle to upper 30s before falling into the lower to middle 30s in the evening hours.