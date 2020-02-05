Murray State Racers released 2020 recruiting class

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State Racers has released the 2020 recruiting class.
This is the first singing class under Dean Hood at Murray State as part of National Signing Day.
The highlights from the class is a third set of twins, and a pair of Heartland standouts.
Below is a list of the 14 new Racers.
- Jayden Stinson · QB · 6-2 · 200 · Mayfield, Ky. (Mayfield HS)
- DJ Williams · QB · 6-3 · 190 · Harvey, Ill. (Thornton, HS)
- Cortezz Jones · RB · 6-1 · 228 · Pinetops, N.C. (Southwest Edgecombe HS)
- DaMonta Witherspoon · RB · 5-9 · 201 · East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)
- Cole McDowell · TE · 6-5 · 223 · Nashville, Tenn. (Lipscomb Academy)
- Jalan Davis · TE · 6-3 · 242 · Atlanta, Ga. (Maynard Jackson HS)
- DJ Ruff · TE · 6-4 · 238 · Carriere, Miss. (Pearl River Central HS)
- Blake Moody · OL · 6-3 · 270 · Madisonville, Ky. (Madisonville North Hopkins HS)
- DJ Jones · OL · 6-6 · 280 · Jackson, Ala. (Jackson HS)
- Dylan Appleton · DB · 5-10 · 180 · East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)
- Jamari Dailey · DB · 6-0 · 171 · Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)
- Markel Dailey · DB · 6-0 · 165 · Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)
- Lawaun Powell · LB · 5-11 · 192 · East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)
- Cade Shupperd · LB · 6-2 · 225 · Brownsburg, Ind. (Brownsburg HS)
More information of the new recruits can be found on Murray State Athletics website.
