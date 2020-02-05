Mayfield man accused of switching bar codes, shoplifting

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Feb. 4 around 9:36 p.m. the Mayfield Police Department responded to Walmart on a report of a man in the store shoplifting.
Police said Asset Protection staff told them that the suspect was Randy Dortch, and that he had been previously trespassed from Walmart for shoplifting.
Dortch, age 50 of Mayfield, was placed under arrest for the charge of burglary third degree, and transported to the Graves County Jail where he was lodged.
Walmart Asset Protection staff stated that Dortch was seen scanning merchandise using bar code stickers in order to purchase the items at a lower amount.
Asset Protection staff was able to provide proof of where Dortch had previously trespassed from the store on November 21, 2019.
