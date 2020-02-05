MARION, ILL. (KFVS) - Marion Ill. organization to host Problem and Compulsive Gambling Symposium.
Centerstone, has announced that it is teaming up with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) to host the Problem and Compulsive Gambling Symposium on Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Pavilion.
“The symposium will highlight the need for gambling treatment services in our region. Our area faces many challenges, from lack of resources to poverty, and gambling disorders may increase those challenges and create more, including criminal behavior and additional mental health concerns. We need to educate the community so we can all support those with gambling disorders,” said Andrea Quigley, Clinical Director at Centerstone.
Symposium speakers include ICPG Administrator Bill Johnson. The symposium will also include Michelle L. Malkin, JD, MS.
The event will include breakfast and lunch, networking, and a proclamation signing by Marion Mayor Mike Absher designating March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
The event is open is free and open to the public.
All participants must register online by Tuesday, February 25. Seating is limited, so RSVP early.
For more information, contact Dalus Ben Avi, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement at Centerstone, at 855-608-3560, or dalus.benavi@centerstone.org.
