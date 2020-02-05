Man arrested on 44 counts of child pornography

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calloway County, Kentucky man was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
James D. Harper, 57, was arrested and booked into the Calloway County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 4 after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch.
Harper was charged with 44 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor first offense.
According to KSP, an investigation began on Harper after electronic detectives discovered he was allegedly actively sharing files of child pornography online.
KSP searched a home in Murray, Ky. on Tuesday in connection with the investigation.
Investigators said they seized equipment used to share child pornography and took it to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
An investigation into the case is ongoing.
