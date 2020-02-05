A local high school student is honoring her heritage this month by heading up a event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local high schooler is honoring her heritage this month by heading up a event at her high school, and she hopes it brings members of the community out to celebrate. The auditorium at Cape Central High may be empty right now but senior Breawna Austin has big plans to fill all these seats on Thursday.
"The whole place is going to be transformed balloons, streamers, and hopefully confetti," she said.
Austin also said,"This is our way and CHS way to shine a light on black history and how it’s all of our history."
She decided to take charge of her school’s black history month event called “Black history is our history.” “So I have people coming from the community like Macolm McCrae, and there is a lot of dancing , a lot of singing , and music it’s truly a celebration,” she said.
She’s not just running the show ! She’ll be part of it. “I’ll be dancing to a tribute for Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle,” she said.
Assistant principal drew church but he’s happy this year the students are pushing for the community to come out. “I had the pleasure of sitting down just this week to see their passion, and the length’s they went through to try to make this celebration a fantastic one,” he said.
Austin said after months of putting this together she hopes people have a good time as they learn. “We are here to celebrate and rejoice for what we have and I feel like at one point I’m my ancestors wildest dreams,” she said.
They will also be collecting money, clothes, and hygiene products to help out local foster kids in the area. The program will take be Thursday night at 6:30 at Cape Central High school.
