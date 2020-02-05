Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VICCO, Ky. (AP) — A report says commissioners of an Eastern Kentucky water district illegally spent more than $133,000 of the district's money on their own health insurance over the past three years. Public Service Commission says Knott County Water and Sewer District asked for a rate increase. The agency says during their investigation they found that five members on the district's board of commissioners gave themselves full health benefits, costing the district more than $133,000 over the last three years. The agency says commissioners wanted the agency to keep the health benefits secret but the agency refused. Three commissioners could be terminated. The agency granted the district's rate increase. Residents will see a 45% increase immediately.