Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

IMMIGRATION-KENTUCKY
Immigration bill passes Kentucky Senate after lengthy debate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to ban sanctuary policies by most public agencies in the state. The bill cleared the Senate after a lengthy debate Tuesday. The Republican-dominated Senate passed the bill on a 28-10 vote. The measure now goes to the GOP-led House. Sen. Danny Carroll calls it a public safety measure promoting cooperation to enforce immigration laws. Opponents counter that the bill isn't needed. They note that Kentucky has no sanctuary cities and that law enforcement cooperation already exists.
ALUMINUM MILL-KENTUCKY
Kentucky lawmakers want to hear from Braidy Industries
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers want to hear from an aluminum company embroiled in a management shakeup as it tries to complete financing for a $1.7 billion plant. Sen. Chris McDaniel is chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee. He said Tuesday that he wants top officials from Braidy Industries to appear before the panel next week. The company says it “looks forward" to updating the committee. Kentucky taxpayers have a $15 million stake in Braidy's plans to build a mill near Ashland. Last week, Braidy said its chairman and CEO, Craig Bouchard, would step down. Bouchard disputed that he had stepped down.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Key lawmaker says pension funding a top House priority
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A key Kentucky lawmaker says pension funding will be a top priority as the House starts crafting its own two-year state budget plan. House budget committee chairman Steven Rudy predicted Tuesday that the Republican-led House will make significant changes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's spending blueprint. That's a typical part of the process expected to result in a final budget by mid-April. The House and Senate budget committees heard separate presentations Tuesday from state budget director John Hicks. Public retirement systems continue to consume significant amounts of Kentucky's budget as the state tries to shore up one of the country's worst-funded pension systems.
SCHOOL SAFETY
Bill requiring armed school officers clears House committee
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House committee has approved a state mandate requiring police officers to be armed when assigned to schools. The committee action Tuesday leaves an update to last year's school safety law just one vote away from clearing the legislature. The measure was approved by the House Education Committee by a wide margin. Some lawmakers representing Louisville objected to the state mandate, saying local school districts should decide on guns on campus. The bill also would allow counselors as well as psychologists to meet the definition of House. It's a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law.
UTILITY MISSPENDING-HEALTH POLICIES
Report: Utility leaders secretly spent $133K on benefits
VICCO, Ky. (AP) — A report says commissioners of an Eastern Kentucky water district illegally spent more than $133,000 of the district's money on their own health insurance over the past three years. Public Service Commission says Knott County Water and Sewer District asked for a rate increase. The agency says during their investigation they found that five members on the district's board of commissioners gave themselves full health benefits, costing the district more than $133,000 over the last three years. The agency says commissioners wanted the agency to keep the health benefits secret but the agency refused. Three commissioners could be terminated. The agency granted the district's rate increase. Residents will see a 45% increase immediately.
PARADISE PLANT-COAL UNIT
TVA plant in Kentucky halts last coal-burning unit
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has shut down its last coal-fired unit at a western Kentucky power plant. Paradise Fossil Plant's Unit 3 began operating in 1970 with a generating capacity of 1,080 megawatts. On Monday, the unit was separated from the power grid after 50 years in operation. It was the last unit burning coal at the massive power plant. TVA’s Board of Directors voted in 2019 to retire the unit. The other two coal-fired units at Paradise were retired in 2017.