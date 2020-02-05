Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-KANSAS
Kansas no longer fighting claims of wrongly convicted man
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is dropping its fight against the compensation claim from a man who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide. A judge in 2017 vacated Lamonte McIntyre's convictions, which had been secured even though no physical evidence or motive tied him to the crimes. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday that his office decided to drop its flight after reviewing 900 pages of documents from McIntyre's attorney that had not been provided to it previously. He also says an ongoing Kansas Bureau of Investigation review of the 1994 crimes for which McIntyre was charged turned up new information.
KANSAS-SPOUSES-SEXUAL BATTERY
Kansas looks to end spousal exemption in sexual battery law
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas law that makes it a crime to grope, rub or touch others in a sexual manner without their consent doesn't apply to spouses. State lawmakers are moving to eliminate the problem after the same fix failed last year. The House could debate a bill next week that would eliminate a provision in the law against sexual battery that says it does not apply when the victim is married to the offender. The law applies to unwanted sexual touching when no force or fear is involved and when the victim is 16 or older. The bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee last week.
MURDER TRIAL-JUSTICE DELAYED
Trial delayed again for man jailed 5 years in murder case
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 23-year-old man who has been in jail for five years awaiting trial in a Lawrence murder case will wait longer, after a judge ordered more testing in the case. Rontarus Washington is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the November 2014 death of 19-year-old Justina Altamirano Mosso. The Lawrence Journal-World reports a trial has been delayed several times for various reasons. The first trial in September 2019 ended in a hung jury and a second trial was scheduled to begin this month. The latest delay revolves around fingernail clippings from Mosso. During a hearing Monday, defense attorneys argued for more time to have the evidence tested.
SEXUAL PREDATOR TREATMENT ESCAPEE
Rapist who escaped from sexual predator treatment captured
PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted rapist who escaped from a sexual predator treatment program in southeast Kansas was in the last stages of treatment before he was to be released. Labette County Sheriff Darren Eichinger said 58-year-old Randy Eugene Snodgrass escaped Monday after threatening a state employee who was driving him back to the Parsons State Hospital from a job interview. The driver was cut on the neck with a plastic knife before she let Snodgrass out of the van. The employee was treated and released at a hospital. Snodgrass was arrested early Tuesday in Neosho County but no details of his arrest were released.
AP-US-XGR-KANSAS-BUDGET-TAX-OVERHAUL
Rising Kansas revenues fuel GOP anger over lack of tax cuts
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has collected more tax revenue than expected almost every month for more than two years. Republicans are growing increasingly angry that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly still insists the state can't afford income tax cuts favored by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The state reported Monday that tax collections in January were nearly $60 million than anticipated for a 9% surplus for the month. Tax collections have beaten expectations 31 of the past 32 months, and top Republicans believe a key reason is that some individuals and businesses are paying more in state income taxes because of federal tax changes at the end of 2017.
TEEN-CARJACKING
13-year-old Wichita boy arrested in carjacking
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy has been arrested in a carjacking at a Wichita mall. Officer Charley Davidson said the boy was arrested Friday at a Wichita home. Davidson said Monday officers were led to the suspect through witnesses and people involved in a short car chase with Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. The stolen car was found after that chase. Authorities say a 57-year-old JC Penney employee told police she was leaving work Monday when two teens demanded her keys, hit her and drove off in her car. She suffered minor injuries. The second suspect hasn't been found.
TEEN KILLED-OLATHE
Kansas teen enters plea in failed $8 Xanax deal killing
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City teenager has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the shooting death of another teen during a failed $8 Xanax deal. The Kansas City Star reports that Jordan Denny, of Olathe, Kansas, originally was charged with felony murder in the March 2019 death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett. But she instead pleaded guilty Monday to attempted possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, interference and use of a telecommunication device during a drug felony. She will be sentenced Feb. 20.
SUPER BOWL-KEY
Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers a KC comeback
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After being clogged up all game by a defense that doesn't allow big plays, Patrick Mahomes finally found his opening. Somehow, receiver Tyreek Hill slipped behind the entire San Francisco secondary. Mahomes heaved it his way. Kansas City gained 44 yards on the play and the comeback was on. The Mahomes-to-Hill connection led to the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Kansas City's come-from-behind 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl. This marked Kansas City's third straight double-digit comeback in the playoffs. It brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.