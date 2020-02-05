Humana: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $512 million.
On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $3.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.28 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $16.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.15 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.71 billion, or $20.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.89 billion.
Humana expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.25 to $18.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $73.9 billion to $74.5 billion.
Humana shares have fallen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2%. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM