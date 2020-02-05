Herrin Chamber of Commerce holds February luncheon

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the February luncheon for Tuesday, February 25 at 12:30 p.m.
It is the first luncheon of 2020 for the Chamber.
The event is being held at First Baptist Church at 1500 S. 13th Street. You can register by CLICKING HERE.
The program will be provided by Ameren Illinois and Affordable Gas & Electric. Ameren Illinois is also sponsoring the event. Food will be provided by Joe’s Pizza & Pasta.
There will be a board of directors meeting at 11 a.m., prior to the luncheon.
For more information, you can contact Lindsay Bussick with the Chamber of Commerce at director@herrinchamber.com, or 618-942-5163.
