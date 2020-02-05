Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 18 points and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 68-51. The Aggies (11-10, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) swept the season series 2-0 over the Tigers (10-12, 2-7 SEC) following A&M’s 66-64 victory at Missouri on January 21. Missouri on Tuesday scored 18 first-half points - its season low in a half - in falling behind by seven at the break. Both teams shot poorly from the field (35% the Aggies compared with 31% for the Tigers), but A&M held a 49-30 rebounding advantage. Mitchell Smith led the Tigers with nine points. The Aggies’ Emanuel Miller led all rebounders with 13.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nick Richards scored a career-high 27 points, including 25 in the second half, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and No. 15 Kentucky beat Mississippi State 80-72 for its 14th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs. Seeking to regroup after last weekend's loss at No. 11 Auburn, the Wildcats never trailed and led by as many as 14 in the second half. They were quicker and more physical against the Bulldogs, outscoring them 38-34 in the paint. They also drew fouls and made 31 of 36 from the line. D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II each had 15 points for Mississippi State.
MIAMI (AP) — The NFL's centennial season concluded with a championship a half-century in the making. Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have ended that 50-year drought and own their second NFL championship, the focus will turn mostly elsewhere in what could be a very busy offseason. AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner says the NFL really never goes away. So even as their fans will chant and do the Tomahawk Chop when the Chiefs have their celebratory parade, questions will arise on all fronts. Among them is what happens to Tom Brady. The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist, Zach Sanford scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3. It was Schenn's first three-point game since Feb. 19, 2019 against Columbus, a stretch of 79 games. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots, and Colton Parayko and Sammy Blais also scored. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues were 1-4-1 in their previous six games but hadn't played at home in nearly three weeks due partly to a bye week and the All-Star break. The Hurricanes fell to 0-5-0 over their last five games away from home.
UNDATED (AP) — The Super Bowl might have gone San Francisco's way if only 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had followed Bill Belichick's lead and copied Vic Fangio's blueprints. The Patriots throttled the high-scoring Rams last year when Belichick copied the game plan Fangio had used as Chicago's defensive coordinator in a December victory over the Rams. The Chiefs swept Fangio's Denver Broncos this season but Fangio had the right idea when he took a point off the board and went for two after a Kansas City penalty. That decision backfired but it showed how you have to be aggressive when facing Patrick Mahomes.
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Cody Kelley scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and South Dakota beat NAIA-member Peru State College 106-45. Kelley finished 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line. The 5-foot-11 guard also grabbed a career-high seven steals. The Coyotes as a team recorded 14 steals. South Dakota lead 48-20 at halftime and never trailed. Stanley Umude scored 16 points, Tasos Kamateros 15 and Tyler Hagedorn 14. Ante Martinac led the Bobcats in scoring with eight points and Drew Switzer scored seven.