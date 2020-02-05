Heartland lawmakers react to President Trump’s State of the Union address

(KFVS) Several Heartland lawmakers have sent reaction following President Trump’s State of the Union address.
Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConell from Kentucky, released this statement about the President’s remarks.
“I was proud to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address and hear him discuss the crucial work we’re doing together for the American people. For three years, Republicans in Congress have partnered with the President to keep America strong and safe and create record-setting prosperity for working families across the country. For three years, we’ve worked together to push pro-worker, pro-family policies to bring jobs, wage growth, and hope back to the places the Obama economy left behind. The results have been a truly all-American comeback. Unemployment has reached a 50-year low. Seven million more people are working. And wages have risen the fastest for the lowest-income workers. Republicans have focused on securing our borders, strengthening our military, reinforcing our allies, and facing down anyone who threatens our nation overseas. We are rebuilding and modernizing the world’s greatest Armed Forces, standing with Israel, and eliminating terrorist leaders who have the blood of our young men and women on their hands. I’ve been especially proud to partner with the President as we transform the federal courts for a generation, confirming historic numbers of well-qualified new judges who believe in the quaint notion that the job of a judge is actually to follow the law. I’m the only Congressional leader not from New York or California. So I’m especially proud to fight for Middle America and Kentucky most of all. And we are winning. Kentucky workers making everything from cars to bourbon are thriving. The President’s new USMCA trade deal will provide even more tailwinds. And I am proud that, following hundreds of millions of dollars in funding that I’ve directed to the fight against the opioid and substance abuse crisis, Kentucky recently saw our largest decrease in fatal drug overdoses in a decade. We know there is much more to do. We need to keep working to strengthen our nation, keep socialism at bay, and fight to protect the most vulnerable in our society, starting with the unborn. So I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump on all of this. But today, with three years of major results under our belts, I couldn’t agree more with the President: The state of our union is strong."
Republican U.S. Representative Mike Bost from Illinois released this statement.
“I appreciate President Trump using his address tonight to highlight the gains we have made in improving the lives of American workers, keeping families safe, and restoring American leadership on the international stage. With the signing of USMCA and a new trade agreement with China, President Trump has continued to deliver on his promises to America’s working families. But the president understands that his speech is more about the future than it is the past; and I believe that he laid out an ambitious agenda that will keep America great.”
Republican U.S. Representative Jason Smith from Missouri released a statement by video.
Heartland Democratic leaders also released reposes from the State of the Union.
Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth from Illinois released this statement.
“Rather than attempting to unite our divided nation and present solutions to the serious challenges we face, Donald Trump yet again chose to mislead the American people, claim credit for the work of others and embellish his Administration’s disastrous record. Rather than strengthening our national security, his reckless decisions in recent months have emboldened our adversaries in Syria and resulted in more than 60 American servicemembers being diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries while doing nothing to restrict Iran’s ability to acquire nuclear weapons. For the sake of our national security and the safety of our troops, I sincerely hope that he tones down his rhetoric and replaces his ‘maximum pressure’ strategy for one that recognizes the efficacy—and necessity—of diplomacy.
“Trump also failed to mention that his Administration is still leading an assault on both our environment and the Affordable Care Act, which protects millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions. No matter what Donald Trump says or does to distract from his failed presidency and his efforts to endanger our national security for political gain, I’ll remain focused on lowering health care costs, keeping our troops safe, securing environmental justice and investing in our infrastructure.”
Senator Duckworth hosted Illinois-based environmental justice advocate Celeste Flores as her guest for tonight’s address. Celeste is the Lake County Outreach Director for Faith in Place, an Illinois-based educational and advocacy organization that helps diverse religious and faith communities implement environmental programs, and Co-Chair of Clean Power Lake County, a community-driven coalition committed to local action to secure environmental, economic and racial justice.
Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin released this statement.
“He brought us to the brink of war with Iran. He continues to sow deep divisions by inciting violence, hate, and mistrust in our democracy. He has put Dreamers on notice for deportation. He continues to threaten health care for millions of people with pre-existing conditions. He diverts money from our service members and their families in order to build his big, beautiful wall time and time again. And he put his own personal, political gain ahead of that of the country that he is sworn to ‘preserve, protect, and defend., America is better than the state of our union under President Trump.”
Several guests where honored during the address including Rush Limbaugh who was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
You can view the the entire address below.
