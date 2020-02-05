Harrisburg principal selected as a finalist for the Golden Apple Leadership award

HARRISBURG, Il. (KFVS) - The principal of East Side Intermediate School in Harrisburg, Il, Natalie Fry, has been selected as one of six finalist for the 2020 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership.
She was one out of 104 nominations statewide.
The Golden Apple an Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators.
The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity, and delivered dramatic student growth.
Fellow educators, students, parents, and community members nominate school leaders for the awards.3
During her time as principal, Fry has worked to foster a culture of trust, collaboration, communication, and risk-taking.
Fry and her team have established multiple important academic programs, such as creating a third and fourth grade reading room, hiring an intervention specialist, implementing academic vocabulary at each grade level, adopting a new rigorous ELA curriculum, integration of Chromebooks/ Google classrooms, and educating staff on ACES and resilience.
