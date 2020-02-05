3,000 grams of cannabis sent through mail leads to arrest of Metropolis, Ill. man

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Metropolis, Ill. man has been arrested after a search finds large amounts of cannabis being sent through the mail.
Howard M. Palmer, 42, has been arrested as part of the investigation.
According to the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, on Jan. 31, agents from the task force, Metropolis Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Postal Service conducted a search warrant in Metropolis Ill.
The warrant came from an investigation concerning large amounts of cannabis being sent through the U.S. Mail. During the search, agents found and seized over 3,000 grams of cannabis.
Palmer was taken to the Massac County Jail.
