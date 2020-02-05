How to identify a Census worker

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 2020 is the year of the latest census. Officials say we should all expect census workers to come to our doors. How will you know the census worker is legitimate?
Carrie Winters said she will respond to the census 2020 questionnaire because she wants to be counted, but before she answers the door for a census worker, she is checking the badge.
“They have a tag and I think it has a picture id on it,” she said.
Melissa Stickel with the Cape Girardeau County Complete Count committee said an official worker will have a badge with their id number, a picture, census logo, and an official bag.
It’s easy to identify a person who is posing as a census worker. “For sure they’re not going to be asking you things like your social security number, your personal financial information,” she said.
Stickel said the workers have two important tasks. "At first they are coming to identify that this a household and later census workers will be going around for non-responders," she said.
She reported that the workers must undergo a background check. “A lot of the people who are being hired by the census are people from the neighborhoods and are people that people might recognize,” she said.
Karan Pauline-Schleyer said she knows how to identify the workers but she worries about people who live alone. “If you’re like an old woman staying by yourself maybe you find some safety person.. like a police person or a trusted friend so you know your needs are being taken care of and it’s safe,” Schleyer said.
Jimmy Pryor said he didn’t participate 10 years ago but this year will be different. “I want to be counted ,” he said.
Stickel said if you want to become a census worker it’s not to late apply you, could make 18 dollars and hour.
